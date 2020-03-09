Beatrice man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls

A Beatrice man was arrested by police after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls earlier this month.

Joseph C. Hochstein, 35, was arrested by Beatrice police Friday afternoon for two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, tampering with a witness and two counts of procuring alcohol for minors.

Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the alleged sexual assault was reported by one of the victims on March 1, and Hochstein was arrested following an investigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had a 13-year-old report she was sexually assaulted at a house she was staying at with a friend,” Murphy said. “…Through several interviews and several pieces of evidence that we gathered from people who cooperated with the interviews, we got probable cause to arrest Mr. Hochstein.”

The 13-year-old and a second female victim, age 12, were both staying at Hochstein’s residence when the alleged assault occurred. Murphy said Hochstein provided the girls with alcohol, and threatened one of the victims when he learned she was considering reporting the assault to police.

One of the victims was from the Beatrice, and the other from Plymouth. Murphy said the case is still being investigated by police.

Hochstein appeared in Gage County Court Monday morning where bond was set at $500,000. His next court appearance is set for March 24.

Love 5 Funny 5 Wow 3 Sad 3 Angry 39