 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Beatrice man accused of stealing wedding gifts bound to District Court

  • Updated
  • 0

A Beatrice man accused of stealing more than $6,000 in wedding gifts appeared in court this week for a felony charge.

Joshua Wilcox, 34, was arrested by police for theft valued at more than $5,000, a class 2A felony, and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in late June.

This week his case was bound over to Gage County District Court, where it is set for a hearing on Sept. 7.

Wilcox was arrested after police were dispatched to Holiday Inn Express in Beatrice for reports that wedding gifts had been stolen.

The victims, who were married on June 18, said their wedding cards were stolen out of the reception hall they had rented for the wedding.

Arrest documents state the value of gifts in the cards was estimated to be around $5,000.

People are also reading…

Police contacted the hotel and obtained video of Wilcox, a maintenance worker at Holiday Inn, taking the bag of cards.

The video showed a man who police identified as Wilcox entering the room with a backpack and placing the cards inside.

Wilcox was interviewed, and arrest documents state he told police it was a “moment of bad judgment” and he had thrown away the cards.

During a search of Wilcox’s backpack, police found a second backpack that smelled of marijuana.

Victims contacted their wedding guests, and determined the total value of the items taken was $6,095.

Joshua Wilcox

Joshua Wilcox

 Scott Koperski
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keeping 4-H traditions alive

Keeping 4-H traditions alive

Beverly Doeschot has been helping 4-H’ers learn for over 20 years with the annual fashion show and as a leader for Norris Neighbors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the moments that defined the International Space Station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News