Beatrice man arrested after burglary attempt

A Beatrice man was arrested early Monday morning after a burglary was reported around two miles west of Beatrice.

On Monday at approximately 1:39 a.m., deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a rural home near Southwest 75th and West Scott roads for reports of a burglary in progress.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy responded to the scene and was able to locate a male, 36-year-old James Hager, of Beatrice, at the residence. The investigation revealed Hager entered some outbuildings on the property and also entered the residence.

The owner of the residence provided additional information and Hager was arrested for attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and criminal trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing.

James Hager

