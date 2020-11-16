Beatrice man arrested after crashing vehicle into house

A Beatrice man was arrested for crashing a SUV into the side of a garage following an altercation Saturday.

On Friday at around 7:45 p.m. Beatrice police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Washington Street for reports that two men had gotten into an argument.

Upon arrival, witnesses told police that 30-year-old Andrew D. Skiles of Beatrice had driven to the residence in a Chevrolet Trailblazer. Skiles got into an argument and shoved a man, who then shoved him back, according to arrest documents.

Skiles then got into the SUV while the man he was in argument with was standing next to the front of the vehicle.

Arrest documents state that Skiles hit the gas medal and struck a brick wall of a garage, causing it to fall. He then put the vehicle in reverse and left the area.

Documents note damage to the front brick, garage door and side garage walk-in door, in addition to general structural damage to the house. The damage was estimated to be valued at more than $5,000.

Skiles was located and placed under arrest for a class 4 felony count of criminal mischief.

