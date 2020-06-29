Beatrice man arrested after disturbance report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice man was arrested Sunday after police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday Beatrice police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 800 block of North Sixth Street for reports of a man yelling at an apartment manager.

The manager advised officers that a man identified as 36-year-old Sterling A. Johnson was breaking things inside one of the apartments.

Arrest documents state that Johnson was extremely agitated, appeared intoxicated and refused to comply with officers’ orders.

He allegedly was yelling, screaming and making sudden moves toward officers.

After multiple attempts to deescalate the situation, Johnson was advised he was being placed under arrest, at which time he tried to run into an apartment.

He actively resisted officers and was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle.

He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failing to comply with orders.

