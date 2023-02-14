A Beatrice man was arrested following a morning pursuit this week.

At around 7:30 a.m. Monday Beatrice police were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Pelham Street for reports of a gunshot that was heard from a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, arrest documents state police found a brown Pontiac Bonneville that was parked. When police approached the car took off and fled through a ditch and onto Irving Street, hitting 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

It ran through a stop sign and drive through a yard in the 1600 block of Ashland Avenue to a residence where 41-year-old Justin Smick lives.

Documents state Smick exited the car, and was the only occupant. He was taken into custody, and police found a knife with a seven-inch blade in the cup holder area.

Smick was placed under arrest for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.