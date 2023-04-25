A Beatrice man was arrested by authorities for allegedly violating a protection order against him.

On Monday shortly before 2 p.m., deputies and an investigator from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Jeremy D. Snyder of Beatrice for 18 counts of violating a protection order and on a warrant for felony stalking.

A press release stated that earlier that afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a residence outside of Beatrice for a protection order violation with Snyder being the suspect. Deputies located his vehicle parked at his business at 2420 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice, a short time later. Sheriff Millard Gustafson radioed deputies and informed them that a Gage County warrant had just been issued on Snyder for felony stalking charges.

Deputies, a Beatrice police officer, and an investigator from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office checked the business and found Snyder hiding under a tarp inside the business. He was taken into custody on the warrant and 18 counts of violating a protection order.

Snyder was taken to the Gage County Detention Center where he was booked into jail.