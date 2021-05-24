Beatrice man arrested for assault

According to arrest documents, the woman stated that she and Stanley B. Stierwalt, 68, got into a verbal argument that turned physical. The alleged argument lasted a few hours and the victim reported that Stierwalt grabbed her by the hair and began striking her head against a cast-iron skillet. He then grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, causing the victim to have trouble breathing. Stierwalt allegedly threw the victim to the ground, and documents noted she had a cut on the bottom of her jaw that’s believed to have been from hitting the floor. Stierwalt then allegedly gave the woman a kitchen knife and told her to kill herself with it. The assault continued, and Stierwalt eventually left.