Beatrice man arrested for assault

A Beatrice man was arrested for second-degree assault Sunday evening after allegedly using a cast-iron pan to assault a woman.
Just before 5 p.m. Beatrice police were contacted by a female victim who wanted to report an assault.
According to arrest documents, the woman stated that she and Stanley B. Stierwalt, 68, got into a verbal argument that turned physical. The alleged argument lasted a few hours and the victim reported that Stierwalt grabbed her by the hair and began striking her head against a cast-iron skillet. He then grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, causing the victim to have trouble breathing. Stierwalt allegedly threw the victim to the ground, and documents noted she had a cut on the bottom of her jaw that’s believed to have been from hitting the floor. Stierwalt then allegedly gave the woman a kitchen knife and told her to kill herself with it. The assault continued, and Stierwalt eventually left.
Arrest documents state the victim had several bruises and bumps on her back and chest, in addition to redness on her elbows. Dark colored lines were present that were consistent with the cast-iron pan or possibly being stepped on. Stierwalt was placed under arrest for second-degree domestic assault, strangulation and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.