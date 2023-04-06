A Beatrice man was arrested after drugs were found in his apartment this week.

Police were called to Carsten’s Gardens apartments Wednesday, and were informed of an ongoing house inspection.

Arrest documents state the tenant was previously made aware of this, and an inspector and maintenance worker entered the apartment. Inside, the two noticed a baggie on the floor with a green leafy substance and another baggie with a crystal substance inside.

They took photos of the bags, and contacted police.

The resident, 60-year-old Robert C. Syas Jr., had returned to the apartment when police arrived and denied having drugs in the apartment.

He was told police had seen a photo of the suspected methamphetamine, and admitted he had gotten rid of it prior to police arrival.

Syas said he flushed the baggie down the toilet and injected the crystal. He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital for observation and treatment before being transported to the Gage County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.