Beatrice police arrested a man with an active warrant after being called to remove him from a residence.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, a Beatrice police officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Ella Street to remove 43-year-old Damien S. Roland from a residence.

A press release stated there was an active warrant for Roland’s arrest, and he was spotted behind the apartment building when police arrived.

Police informed him of the warrant and told Roland he was under arrest, at which point he allegedly resisted and pulled away from the officer.

While placing Roland in handcuffs, he threw an object into the rocks near the apartment.

After being placed in handcuffs, police found a glass smoking device with a crystal residue in the area. The pipe field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, arrest documents stated.

While at the Gage County Detention Center, authorities were made aware that Roland had two blue packets inside his cheek and refused to spit them out. He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital for possibly swallowing a controlled substance.

Roland was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and third offense sex offender registration violation.