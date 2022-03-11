Beatrice man arrested for hitting someone in the head with glass bottle

A Beatrice man was arrested for assault after allegedly striking someone in the head with a glass bottle.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday Beatrice police were called to the 200 block of Wiebe Street for reports of a possible assault.

A victim, who had blood mattered to the left side of his face and blood dripping from his ear, told police that he was assaulted by 30-year-old Kodi Zelinko.

Arrest documents state the victim told police he and Zelinko were hooking up a television when the victim jokingly called Zelinko a name.

He then got upset, grabbed an empty glass bottle of Jagermeister and struck the victim in the side of the head.

The two then began to struggle in the living room, and Zelinko is accused of biting the victim in the chest. Police observed a fresh wound on the victim consistent with a bite line.

Zelinko fled the scene on a moped before police arrived, but was contacted by police and stated the victim grabbed his hair when tried to leave the residence, and that’s when he grabbed the bottle and struck the victim.

Zelinko was placed under arrest for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0