Beatrice man arrested for making threats with shotgun

A Beatrice man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun.

Just before 2 p.m. Beatrice police were dispatched to reports of a disturbance where a man allegedly pulled a gun on someone in the 1300 block of Market Street.

Arrest documents state the victim told police he was walking to his car when Austin Reed, 22, confronted him about threatening one of his friends.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reed allegedly told the victim he had a 20 gauge shotgun and wasn’t afraid to use it.

The victim began to back away from the driveway while Reed went to his vehicle and got the gun, allegedly pointing it at the victim.

During the altercation Reed and another man tried getting the victim out of the car to fight, and he refused.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed seeing Reed with the shotgun. A 20 gauge shotgun was found at Reed’s residence with a live round in the chamber and four in the magazine.

He was placed under arrest for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0