Beatrice man arrested for second-degree murder

A Beatrice man is in custody for second-degree murder after a shooting Wednesday night.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of North 12th Street at around 11:45 p.m., where they found a man had been shot in the torso one time with a 9mm handgun.

He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital and died a short time later. Lang said the victim, a male in his mid-20s, would be identified once next of kin has been contacted.

The shooting occurred after the suspect, 25-year-old Brandon Long, heard someone out his residence.

“He heard a noise outside of the residence and armed himself with a handgun,” Lang said. “He went outside where he found a white male leaning up against the house and he shot him.”

Lang said it’s believed the two men knew each other, and authorities are investigating what motivated the shooting.

Long was placed under arrest for second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits.

