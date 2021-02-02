Beatrice man arrested for violating sex offender requirement

A Beatrice man was arrested for failing to properly register as a sex offender following tips from community members.

Investigators from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office concluded an investigation into a sex offender registration violation with the issuance of an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Cody Haynes of Beatrice.

The investigation was ongoing for several months, and a press release stated that Haynes voluntarily surrendered himself for arrest at the jail last Sunday after his warrant was posted on the sheriff’s office website.

Residents in Beatrice had called the sheriff’s office several months ago to report Haynes was not living at his registered address. Investigators from the sheriff’s office contacted the Sex Offender Tracking Team from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and were provided with information that corroborated these reports.

Over the course of the last few months, additional information the investigators garnered provided additional probable cause and resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Haynes on Jan. 29.

According to the sex offender registry, Haynes was convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a minor in Gage County in 2018.

Persons subject to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry are provided a letter detailing their reporting requirements. Completion of the reporting form takes 5-10 minutes and there is no charge associated with providing the information.

