Beatrice man finds his balance in blindness, walk El Camino

Four years ago, Jon Herron experienced a retinal detachment in his right eye. Last year, he faced a cancer diagnosis in his left.

“So his doctor told me that the best way to describe it is no vision out of your right eye,” Lori Herron, Jon’s wife, said. “If you look at your left eye through a little pinhole, that's about what he can see.”

A ten millimeter tumor grew inside his eye, sending him to specialists across the area.

“The two things that we do with cancer is you have to fight it,” Jon said, “and the other one is you have to learn what caused it and how to possibly prevent it from happening to other people.”

Jon’s brother died nine years ago of prostate cancer. His father also died young.

“My dad was a POW in World War II in Japan,” he said. “So literally, he faded away to about 71 pounds after four years of not being fed by the Japanese. And so we really didn't know everything that killed our dad. He died at a very young age.”

Jon couldn’t be sure if the cause of his cancer was primarily genetic or environmental, so he went through a series of tests. He was worried he’d pass it on to his children and grandchildren.

But when the tests returned, they found what drove his cancer was primarily environmental.

“I was surprised,” Jon said. “I’ve been healthy all my life. I didn’t expect to get cancer.”

Throughout his life, Jon flew for the US Air Force and the Department of Homeland Security. He piloted drug surveillance planes, monitoring and detaining traffickers in Central and South America.

High above the Andes Mountains, above canopies of jungle trees, he’d spot unmarked planes and report them.

His life devoted to seeing may have left him blind. A study from the Air Force’s School of Aerospace Medicine on 35,000 pilots who flew between 1970 and 2004 found them to be at higher risk for certain cancers.

Originally from New York, Jon and Lori moved to Beatrice in retirement. Over the past year, Jon learned to cope with his blindness. Despite and because of the challenges posed by his lack of eye sight, he joined a group from St. Johns Lutheran Church for a 100 kilometer walk on the El Camino de Santiago, a collection of pilgrimage sites primarily in Spain.

Jon and Lori had already planned to someday walk parts of the El Camino with Jon’s brother, but his brother's prostate cancer diagnosis foreclosed that possibility.

Now, Jon walked to find spiritual and physical solace in the face of his cancer. His tumor has stabilized and shows no signs of growth, but that doesn’t guarantee a clean, easy future.

“A lot of people with my diagnosis don’t last long,” Jon said. “I wanted to pray and come to terms with the cancer… On the physical side, I learned balance.”

But that lesson didn’t come easily.

“I fell three times,” Jon said. “I still have a small stone in my knee that I need to get cut out.”

Jon and Lori said the uneven cobblestone of the historic pilgrimage path created walking hazards for Jon almost every step of the way, especially with the momentum of a sharp decline.

“Every day there was fear,” Jon said. “There was fear that I experienced, fear that he was going to trip or fall. But everyone in the group pitched in to help me.”

Lori said horses and bikes on the path proved especially troubling. In one incident, Lori thought Jon would face a serious injury.

“Around this corner behind me come really fast bicycles,” Lori said. “And I think there was a pack of about five of them at that time. And I looked ahead to Jon and in the split second I screamed, ‘Jon, right!’ because I wanted him to move over to the right. And Joanie was on his right. And she turned around and saw out of the corner of her eye a variety of bikes coming in a blur. And she was about to pull him out of the way. And she didn't. And he froze. And she jumped out of the way and they kind of went right around. Well, and after that, I was gun shy, I was, you know, shocked. And I was in shock for a long time because I really thought he was going to get hit.”

The group started about a 100 kilometers away from the end of the El Camino and walked to its terminus at Finisterre.

That’s where Lori and Jon honored Jon’s late brother, who so wanted to walk the El Camino with them.

“That’s where we spread his brother’s ashes,” Lori said. “I can't even describe it. You're at the Atlantic Ocean. So you're the end of the world. The sun is setting. The wind is howling, and we opened up the bag that had his ashes in it and the wind just caught them.”

“There’s a cliff that drops down to the Atlantic Ocean,” Jon said. “So you’re about 1000 feet up. That’s where we spread my brother’s ashes. Finisterre basically means ‘finished.’ You’re at the end of your journey.”

Jon said he is grateful for the support of his family, his doctors, and the group that helped supported along the El Camino. He said the El Camino helped him to find his footing, and every day, he is learning how to live without sight.

“It gave me a sense of fulfillment,” he said. “It really got me outside my comfort zone. And that’s where I’m at right now. I’m outside what my comfort zone used to be. I’m dealing with the fact that I can’t do things I used to do.”