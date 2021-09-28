Beatrice man flown to hospital following crash

A Beatrice man was flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment after a crash on Highway 77 north of Beatrice.

At around 10 a.m. Sunday Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Beatrice Fire and Rescue workers were dispatched to a crash on Highway 77 just north of West Dogwood Road.

A press release from the department stated a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Brayden Cook, 19, of Beatrice, was traveling north on the highway and crossed over the median at Dogwood Road. The truck continued into the ditch through a copse of trees and bushes, coming to rest in a field on the west side of Highway 77.

StarCare Medical Helicopter was called to the scene while Beatrice Fire and Rescue personnel treated Cook. Highway 77 north and south bound lanes were shut down so the helicopter could land on the highway. Cook was transported to Bryan Health West in Lincoln for his injuries.

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. Speed is also not believed to be a factor in the crash, the press release stated.

