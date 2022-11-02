Beatrice man gets prison sentence

A Beatrice man was sentenced to a total of five years in prison after being sentenced in two cases.

James L. Orton appeared in Gage County District Wednesday for sentencing. He was previously placed on probation in one of the cases, which the court ruled he violated.

Orton was sentenced to a total of four years in the first case for two counts aiding the consummation of a felony and a single charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Two previous charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance were previously dismissed.

Orton was arrested in January 2020 after Beatrice police did a controlled drug purchase. A confidential informant was provided with $50 and went to a residence, where they met with a woman.

Arrest documents state they gave the woman a ride to the residence of James Orton, where methamphetamine was purchased.

Police again used a confidential informant to purchase drugs in August 2020.

In the other case, Orton’s one-year probation term was revoked and he was sent to prison for one year for possession of a controlled substance, to be served consecutively to the other case, totaling five years.

In that case he was arrested in November 2019 after an informant reported seeing methamphetamine and handguns, along with several children, in the house.

Police didn’t find guns during a search, though police did find two large knives.