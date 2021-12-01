Beatrice man given probation for assaulting woman with skillet

A Beatrice man will spend two years on probation after he used a cast-iron pan to assault a woman earlier this year.

Stanley B. Stierwalt, 69, was sentenced Wednesday in Gage County District Court to a total of two years on probation after being convicted on three counts, third-degree assault, second-degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic assault.

The third-degree assault charge was reduced as part of a plea agreement from a second degree offense and the false imprisonment charge was reduced from first to second degree, lowering both counts from felonies to misdemeanors.

Additional charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, strangulation and terroristic threats were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Stierwalt was arrested in May after Beatrice police were contacted by a female victim who wanted to report an assault.

According to arrest documents, the woman stated that the two got into a verbal argument that turned physical. The alleged argument lasted a few hours and the victim reported that Stierwalt grabbed her by the hair and began striking her head against a cast-iron skillet. He then grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, causing the victim to have trouble breathing.

Stierwalt allegedly threw the victim to the ground, and documents noted she had a cut on the bottom of her jaw that’s believed to have been from hitting the floor. Stierwalt then allegedly gave the woman a kitchen knife and told her to kill herself with it. The assault continued, and Stierwalt eventually left.

Arrest documents stated the victim had several bruises and bumps on her back and chest, in addition to redness on her elbows. Dark colored lines were present that were consistent with the cast-iron pan or possibly being stepped on.

