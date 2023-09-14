A 21-year-old Beatrice man was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

The motorcycle was ridden by Austin Neumann, who was riding in the area of 13th and Market streets.

Police said a van driven by 51-year-old Jana Fletcher, also of Beatrice, pulled out from a stop sign at the intersection and didn’t see the oncoming motorcycle.

The Beatrice Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are currently investigating the accident, working to determine the cause and are asking any witnesses to contact the police department.

Neumann was transported to Bryan West in Lincoln, where he was listed as in stable condition. Fletcher was not seriously injured in the crash.

No citations had been issued as of Thursday afternoon.