Beatrice man receives military promotion

A Beatrice man who reached a new military rank was recently recognized during a ceremony in Omaha.

Jason Sharp reached the rank of Command Sergeant Major with the 402nd Military Police Battalion.

Sharp said the role is a leadership position that also includes advising.

“The commander and I will be the command team for the battalion and my role is really advising the commander on all enlisted matters,” Sharp said. “In October I sat on the promotion board with other senior enlisted leaders for the state and other matters like that. Those are the kinds of things I'll be doing.”

There are three military police units in the battalion that are among the most widespread in the state, which poses a challenge Sharp said he’s looking forward to.

In addition to his leadership role with the Army National Guard, Sharp is a deputy with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharp enlisted around 25 years ago, thinking it would provide a foundation for a law enforcement career. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2009 and also spent three years with the Beatrice Police Department.

He stressed that being in the military better prepared him for a career in law enforcement, and many with the sheriff’s office have served in the military.

“I think what I've learned in the last 25 years I've been in is the reserve component, all the reserve components provide service members a unique skill set and that skillset, I think civilian employers should take advantage of,” he said. “At the sheriff's office, we’re blessed to have current and former service members. Right now 40% of road patrol are currently serving in the National Guard and there’s some unique skill sets. We have a communication specialist who really advises when we have radio issues. Two of us are military police. We have a combat medic who’s helped out with medical advisement. There are unique skill sets.”

In March, Sharp returned from his fifth deployment, a 10-month deployment to Djibouti, a small nation on the Horn of Africa.

Sharp was deployed to Guantanamo Bay in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in April 2017 and returned the following February.

He was deployed to Masadonia in 2001, Iraq in 2003 and again to Iraq in 2010.

An Omaha native, Sharp enlisted after high school in 1997. He moved to California, but returned to Nebraska with a desire to get into law enforcement when he started as a part-time deputy with the sheriff’s office in 2009. He went full time in 2012.