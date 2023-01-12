Beatrice man recognized for business accomplishments

A Beatrice man is being recognized for his business achievements by the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce.

Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, who passed away in 2013, is being inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame.

A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of "Lawn Mower Capital of the World.”

“This year’s honorees embody the vision, grit and community loyalty often ingrained in our boldest-thinking Nebraskans,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “The impact each of them has had on our communities, quality of life, and state reputation and identity is awe-inspiring.”

Tegtmeier designed his first line of lawn mowers at Kees Manufacturing in the 1970s before starting Exmark Manufacturing with partners in 1983 and launching a new line. In 1988, he formed a new mower company, Encore Manufacturing, which grew quickly.

Exmark is now a division of Toro Company. Encore was sold to China-based World Lawn Power Equipment on the condition that the facility continue operating in Beatrice.

Tegtmeier was active in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beatrice Optimists, Gage County Economic Development and Nebraska Diplomats, in addition to representing Nebraska on several trade missions.

Tegtmeier will be among the honorees inducted during a hall of fame banquet on Feb. 2 in Lincoln.