Beatrice man sent to prison after violating probation

A Beatrice man who was on probation while he committed other crimes was sent to prison Thursday in Gage County District Court.
David E. Barrett, 35, was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, two years in prison for attempted unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and three years prison for third offense driving under the influence, the case he was previously placed on probation for starting last June.
The three sentences will run concurrently, totaling three years. The DUI conviction also carries a 15-year license revocation and will be followed by nine months of post release supervision.
In the most recent case, Barrett was convicted of attempted unauthorized use of a financial transaction device valued at more than $5,000.
The charge was reduced to include “attempted” as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Arrest documents state that Barrett was using credit cards without permission, even after new accounts were opened.
Police interviewed Barrett after the investigation and he told authorities he purchased several items on Amazon, including jewelry and perfume, that he wanted to report stolen.
The victim provided police with four different credit card statements that showed the unauthorized purchases, which totaled $10,375. The charges were placed with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Walmart and other retailers.
Barrett allegedly didn’t deny making the purchases, but told police he had permission to make them.
In another 2019 case, Barrett was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance following a pursuit last October.
Police knew Barrett to have an active arrest warrant and that he was staying in a garage. They went to the address and found a side door to the garage open.
A man was standing in the doorway and Barrett was seen running out of a back door in the garage.
Police yelled for him to stop, but Barrett allegedly continued running to the back area of a residence and detained shortly later.
He was searched, and police found a broken glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in the front pocket of his jeans.
The pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine.
