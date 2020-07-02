Beatrice man sent to prison after violating probation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice man who was on probation while he committed other crimes was sent to prison Thursday in Gage County District Court.

David E. Barrett, 35, was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, two years in prison for attempted unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and three years prison for third offense driving under the influence, the case he was previously placed on probation for starting last June.

The three sentences will run concurrently, totaling three years. The DUI conviction also carries a 15-year license revocation and will be followed by nine months of post release supervision.

In the most recent case, Barrett was convicted of attempted unauthorized use of a financial transaction device valued at more than $5,000.

The charge was reduced to include “attempted” as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Arrest documents state that Barrett was using credit cards without permission, even after new accounts were opened.

Police interviewed Barrett after the investigation and he told authorities he purchased several items on Amazon, including jewelry and perfume, that he wanted to report stolen.