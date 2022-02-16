Beatrice man sent to prison for exposing teens to methamphetamine

A Beatrice man convicted of exposing two teenagers to methamphetamine was sentenced to up to four years in prison in two separate cases.

Damien S. Roland was sentenced in Gage County District Court Wednesday afternoon. In one case he was sentenced to two years in prison followed by one year of post release supervision for possession of a controlled substance. In a separate case he was sentenced to one year on each of two counts of exposing someone to methamphetamine, class 1 misdemeanors. All sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, totaling four years of incarceration.

Additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of child abuse, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a habitual criminal offense were previously dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Roland’s defense attorney Lee Timan asked Judge Rick Schreiner to consider a term of probation, but Schreiner said the seriousness of the offenses warranted a prison sentence.

“I just don’t understand how someone 41 years of age, knowing what methamphetamine does, how it affects an individual and how it’s ruined your life would choose to take two innocent juveniles and introduce them to that substance,” Schreiner said. “You’re looking down, and I hope that’s in shame because you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Schreiner added that Roland’s lengthy criminal history that dates back to the late 1990s was also a factor in the sentence.

Roland was arrested last March on a warrant, which the court ordered sealed, after exposing two teens to methamphetamine.

In the drug possession case, Roland was arrested last April after police responded to the 700 block of Scott Street for reports of a man with an active arrest warrant.

Roland was located on the north side of the residence in the backyard. He was advised there was an active warrant for his arrest for a misdemeanor theft offense and he was taken into custody.

Arrest documents state that while being searched, Roland removed a small container that contained a white crystal substance from his pocket. Residue from the container field tested positive for methamphetamine.

While escorting Roland arrest documents noted he was grabbing for something and a second search was conducted. A glass smoking device was found in his coat following the search.

