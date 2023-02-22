A Beatrice man who led police on a pursuit last year was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Douglas W. May, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Gage County District Court to two years prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, six months for driving during revocation, two years for tampering with physical evidence and two years for possession of a controlled substance. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, totaling 6 ½ years.

He was also ordered to pay a $300 fine for possession of marijuana.

May was arrested last April after a Beatrice police officer spotted a silver Honda sedan fail to signal while turning.

The officer initiated a traffic stop near Fifth and Ella streets, and arrest documents state the car started to pull over before driving away.

The car hit speeds of up to 80 mph and ran multiple stop signs during the pursuit.

The car eventually stopped in the 600 block of West Mary Street and the driver, identified as May, got out and fled on foot. He was caught after running approximately 40 yards.

During a search a smoking device with burnt marijuana was located in May’s pocket. A container with marijuana was found in the vehicle.