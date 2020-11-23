Beatrice man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Chad A. Loseke, 40, of Beatrice, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha after having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Chief United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Loseke to 120 months imprisonment. After completing his term of imprisonment, Loseke will be required to serve an eight-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.

On June 3, 2019, law enforcement officers were conducting a drug investigation at a Beatrice motel room where a search warrant revealed a female in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Loseke arrived in a vehicle and informed officers that he had rented the motel room being investigated. Investigators confirmed that Loseke’s license was suspended, and he was placed under arrest for driving during suspension. An inventory search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery of about three ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Loseke denied any knowledge of the methamphetamine, saying that he had rented the vehicle from a someone in Omaha. Loseke eventually acknowledged the methamphetamine found in his vehicle belonged to him when he pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by the Gage County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

