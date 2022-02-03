Beatrice man sentenced for shooting death

A Beatrice man will spend six years on probation for a shooting death that occurred last December.

Brandon J. Long, 26, was sentenced in Gage County District Court Wednesday morning for the Dec. 30, 2020 shooting death of Alex Rader outside a Beatrice home in the 1000 block of North 12th Street.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about what happened and the effect that my actions have on so many people, Alex’s family, my family, and I just want them all to know how sorry I am,” Long told the court before sentencing. “If I could take it back, I would.”

Long was sentenced to 36 months of probation for terroristic threats and another 36 months of probation for possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, to be served consecutively.

The sentencing order also included 90 day jail sentences to be served consecutively on each of the two counts, though Long was given credit for 399 days already served in jail during the course of the case. The maximum possible sentence would have been seven years in prison.

Two additional charges against Long were dropped as part of a plea agreement, second-degree murder, a class 1B felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C felony.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner said he carefully considered the 241-page presentence investigation and the facts of the case before pronouncing the sentence.

“While I was vested with some power, one thing I did not get when those powers were bestowed upon me is the power to make everything OK for everybody,” he said. “I can’t. I see a lot of situations in this courtroom that make little sense to me.

“This case involves loss of life, and I will always have that question of why.”

Schreiner said that at around 11:45 p.m. the day of the shooting, Long and his fiancé were on the couch at the home while their 2-year-old daughter was sleeping in the next room when they heard noises outside.

Long went to a bedroom and retrieved a 9mm pistol, then went outside to investigate.

Schreiner said Rader was involved in an intimate relationship with Long’s finance, Jessica Ray.

Long and Ray allegedly has an argument earlier, and Ray texted Rader about it. It’s believed Rader went to the residence to check on her that night.

“Ms. Ray chose to text Mr. Rader and tell him about that argument,” Schreiner said. “Mr. Rader’s response was to go over at approximately 11:45 p.m. at night. The evidence indicates there were footprints near the windows, which would explain the noises outside the house. It’s assumed he was there to check on his girlfriend while she was in the house with her fiancé.”

Schreiner said Rader was wearing a coat, stalking cap and a “now-typical” face mask that covered the lower portion of his face. He added that the police department’s investigation and statements from those involved indicted Long did not know who Rader was when he went outside.

“Mr. Long says he was startled by that, pulled the trigger and fired one shot,” Schreiner said. “The individual standing by the side of the house was hit and ended up falling to the ground.”

Additionally, Long had received anonymous threats via text message the week before the shooting occurred.

“Mr. Long received anonymous text messages threatening him harm, stating they know where he lives, they know what his license number is, what his car looks like, threatening to beat him up and that it would be terrible if he and his car ended up in a ditch. Mr. Long in his statement says that those threats had an impact on his action s that night, that he had reason to be fearful.”

Schreiner said that both men made judgment errors that night; Long should have called police when he heard someone outside the residence, and Rader should have called police if he suspected Ray was in danger.

“Mr. Long should have called law enforcement, but he made that decision to investigate it himself,” Schreiner said. “He says his main goal was to protect his family and that he never wanted anyone to lose their life. That’s where I get to asking, why? This was completely avoidable on both sides... No matter what I do today, nobody will be satisfied and I will once again leave this bench with the question, why? As long as I’m in this position I will never have an answer to that question.”

