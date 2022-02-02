Beatrice man sentenced in federal court for drug distribution

A Beatrice man will serve a federal prison term for distributing methamphetamine in southeast Nebraska.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Michael Hawkins, 58, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

A press release stated that Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Hawkins to 60 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

During the conspiracy, Hawkins was purchasing methamphetamine in Lincoln and redistributing the methamphetamine to several individuals in Beatrice. On April 8, 2019, Beatrice Police Department executed a search warrant on Hawkins’s residence and seized four grams of methamphetamine.

Cooperating witnesses were willing to testify that Hawkins was purchasing methamphetamine in Lincoln and taking it to Beatrice where he would sell it to several individuals.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and Beatrice Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0