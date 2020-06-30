Beatrice man shot by U.S. marshal loses lawsuit alleging excessive force

Under those circumstances, he said, it was objectively reasonable to believe that Sailors posed a danger to the officers and the public.

With that, the judge found that Keyes, who died of cancer a month after the incident, was entitled to qualified immunity and his estate is not liable to Sailors, according to the order filed Thursday.

The judge previously had dismissed from the suit two Lincoln police officers whom Sailors also had sued.

Sailors' attorney, Vince Powers, argued that reasonable people who saw the evidence, including dash cam footage, could reach different conclusions about when the shooting started and whether the officers were in imminent danger.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2018, in a parking lot near 17th and Prospect streets, after Keyes spotted Sailors in a stolen 2007 GMC Yukon Denali and followed him there and, in an attempt to box him in, struck the SUV's front bumper with the front of his unmarked pickup.

The U.S. marshal started firing as Sailors backed up, forcing a Lincoln police officer to dive into his cruiser, his feet being dragged on the pavement.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.