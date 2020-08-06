Beatrice man who sold drugs while on parole sentenced to 25-30 years in prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice man who was distributing methamphetamine while on parole was sent to prison for up to 30 years on Thursday.

Russell A. Pacha, 59, was sentenced to 25-30 years in prison in Gage County District Court by Judge Rick Schreiner for possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine. The charge was a class 1D felony, with a possible sentence of 3-50 years.

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of 3-10 years in the case, though Schreiner cited Pacha’s lengthy criminal history as a factor in the higher sentence.

IN 2007, Schreiner said Pacha was sentenced to 20-28 years and served 10. He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

“It appears to me that you were drawing disability and dealing methamphetamine, and you had a significant quantity of methamphetamine,” Schreiner said. “This isn’t three or four grams, you had a significant quantity of methamphetamine. It’s obvious to me that the rehabilitation at the department of corrections was not effective. Your criminal history indicates to me that if you are in the community you will deal methamphetamine and continue to be a part of the problem in this community.”

Pacha was arrested last August after a search was conducted of his apartment.