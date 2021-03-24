Beatrice man's running fundraiser raises awareness for veterans with PTSD

Last month, one man’s typical run turned into a fundraiser supporting the health and wellness of veterans, as well as a tribute honoring his stepbrother.
Around 8a.m. on February 27, Jake Collins decided he was going to run two miles for the next 22 hours. The number 22 is significant because of a 2012 suicide data report study from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, which estimated that 22 veterans commit suicide each day, or more than 8,000 individuals each year.
The date was also significant to Collins, as it marked three years since his stepbrother, Drae Swarthout, ended his own life.
Swarthout served in the U.S. Army from October 2012 to March 2016 in the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Lewis, Washington. He then served in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“He was somebody that everybody wanted to be around,” Collins said. “He was always building everybody up, even me. Just an awesome person.”
Collins said Swarthout was grappling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
According to the VA, the number of veterans with PTSD varies by service era. For veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, it is estimated between 11-20% are diagnosed with PTSD in a given year.
Collins said he didn’t realize how prevalent the issue was. He said he wanted a way to get people thinking about the number 22, so he made the run a fundraiser for Mission 22, which is a non-profit that provides treatment programs to veterans for post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries and other issues they might be facing.
“I put a fundraiser up on Facebook at about 8 o’clock in the morning when I decided to do it, and I set a goal of $222,” Collins said. “I really didn’t think it was going to get as big as it did, but we passed our goal within two hours.”
Swarthout’s father, Steve Swarthout, joined Collins on the 22nd mile, and at the end of the day his fundraiser raised over $3,600.
Collins said he’s considering making this run an annual event, and that compared to losing 22 lives a day, he doesn’t consider running 44 miles a huge sacrifice in comparison.
“My message is just to always keep going,” Collins said. “When the sun went down, and it was about 10 o’clock at night, I had a really hard mile and I didn’t think I was going to be able to run anymore. I thought I was going to let a lot of people down. But I just kept going, I slowed my pace down, and just had this moment. All of the miles after that were my fastest miles. So we never know how far we can go with just a couple more steps, and the best days of our lives have yet to happen.”