Beatrice man's running fundraiser raises awareness for veterans with PTSD

Collins said he didn’t realize how prevalent the issue was. He said he wanted a way to get people thinking about the number 22, so he made the run a fundraiser for Mission 22, which is a non-profit that provides treatment programs to veterans for post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries and other issues they might be facing.

“I put a fundraiser up on Facebook at about 8 o’clock in the morning when I decided to do it, and I set a goal of $222,” Collins said. “I really didn’t think it was going to get as big as it did, but we passed our goal within two hours.”

Swarthout’s father, Steve Swarthout, joined Collins on the 22nd mile, and at the end of the day his fundraiser raised over $3,600.

Collins said he’s considering making this run an annual event, and that compared to losing 22 lives a day, he doesn’t consider running 44 miles a huge sacrifice in comparison.