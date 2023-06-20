The City Council met an hour prior to the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening for a work session to discuss committees.

Mayor Bob Morgan suggested four committees for the council.

“I think everyone was interested in more than just meetings on Monday night,” he said. “This allows for input from everyone on the council.”

The School Committee is comprised of Gary Barnard, Dave Eskra and Mayor Bob Morgan with City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer.

“We’ve been working with the school and with the 33rd and Lincoln Street improvements and we need to keep working to be sure it happens as expediently as we can,” he said.

The Dempsters Committee is led by Ted Fairbanks with Terry Doyle and Gary Barnard also serving.

The Ordinance Committee will be chaired by Gary Barnard with Dave Eskra, Tim Fralin and Rich Kerr working with nuisances. This will likely be a standing committee with a council member from each ward.

The Downtown Committee will be comprised of Terry Doyle, Mike McLain and Duane Ruh.

“These projects will probably not happen in the three years of this particular body, but these are the priorities we have identified as something we want to leave our footprint on in making a difference,” he said.

Morgan said the idea was to develop a playbook for each of the committees that will identify what needs to be done and where we need to start.

“I don’t think any of us are comfortable with not doing anything,” Morgan said.

Committees will report monthly and decisions will need to come before the council.

Doyle asked about pulling other people in for information at the committee meetings. Morgan suggested that resource people can be very valuable.