Beatrice mayor race gets a fourth candidate

For Ashley Mason, political change should be a matter of subtraction. Out with bloated bureaucracy and regulation, in with living space for businesses.

Mason’s run for mayor in a race that now features four candidates draws water from a well of discontent. Mason said she’d always kept an eye on politics, but the COVID-19 pandemic and local responses to it prompted deeper engagement.

“I became more directly active in local politics here in Beatrice when the local Health Board decided to institute its mask mandate in November of 2020,” she said. “After that, I helped organize people to just pay more attention to what’s happening locally. Prior to that, I was active with helping parents talk to the School Board in August of 2020.”

Mason and her husband Hal, who is running for City Council, moved to Beatrice about three years ago.

The Masons decided to homeschool their children, but they regularly engage in Beatrice Public School Board of Education meetings, nonetheless, viewing it as part of their community involvement.

During one meeting in June 2021, Mason delivered an ultimatum to the School Board:

"Your unwritten word can no longer be trusted,” she said. “Because of your actions, we want a written and signed statement by the next school board meeting, July 12th, 2021. If you do not produce this statement, the citizens of Beatrice and Gage County will begin looking for those who will take a stand and vote to protect our children from CRT and CSE. We will vote you out of office in 2022."

Mason said the status quo isn’t working for the community.

“I’d like to see new people in office, whether it be in the City Council, the School Board,” she said. “…So I think new ideas, new faces will help build Beatrice into the community so many people have been waiting for. Along with that will come a more thriving economy. Beatrice struggles to maintain businesses for long periods of time, especially new businesses.”

If elected, Mason said she’d focus on curtailing government regulation.

“I think peeling back things is what will allow businesses to flourish,” she said. “Peeling back things is what a constitutionally-minded elected official should be doing… The purpose and role of government is to protect the inalienable rights of people. As soon as we start putting restrictions in place, we are no longer protecting those rights, but limiting them.”

Mason said she would work with “the Council to peel back so many of the ordinances.”

“The micro-management that the City seems to have on individual businesses prohibits them from flourishing,” she said.

Mason gave the examples of the recent food truck ordinance, which pertains to food vendors on public property, and the trash company the city bought and runs. She said she would re-examine all City ordinances to see if they’re needed or not.

Mason entered a race between Bob Morgan, Gary Barnard and Jake Speakman. Those names will appear on the May 10 ballot, and two will advance to the November election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0