Beatrice Mayor Bob Morgan visited with the fourth graders at Stoddard Elementary on Tuesday morning. The students had been learning about Nebraska history and government.

In his fifth month of being mayor, Morgan said he it was important to talk to young people.

“I think it’s important that they learn about government and getting involved. The more opportunities we have, the more likely we have for young leaders in the future,” he said.

Morgan explained the structure of city government and answered student questions.

Students asked questions about what it was like to be mayor and what he liked most about his job. Some young people wanted to know about the elections and how long he would be mayor.

He told students that being mayor is his part-time job and spends about 30 hours a week going to meetings and working at his kitchen table since he didn’t have an office.

“We spend time in our city council meetings talking about spending money and how to make Beatrice better,” he said. “The fire station is a beautiful building, and it helps with safety.”

Morgan talked about the difference between a resolution and an ordinance or law. He gave the example of the UTV’s on the city streets as an ordinance that was recently passed. Eighth street becoming two-way was also discussed.

“It’s like making laws for the city to help it continue to grow and prosper,” he said.

Morgan told students he didn’t think about being mayor as a kid but had some leadership roles throughout his life.

“When the opportunity to run for mayor came up, I decided to run because I wanted to see Beatrice be the best place possible,” he said.

He said the hardest part of his job was hearing concerns and complaints and not being able to do anything about it. His favorite parts of his job is to be able to visit with community members and interact with police and fireman.

The students asked about taxes and how they were used.

Morgan noted that he would not run again if someone younger wanted to be mayor.

“If somebody was interested that I thought could do as good as or better at this job and in particular if they were younger, I wouldn’t run again,” he said. “I think younger people could bring some better and fresher ideas.”

Students also asked more personal questions like how old he was, what he liked to do for fun and about his pets.

He told students he liked to play golf and watch Kansas City Chiefs football.

Morgan talked about his family in response to several questions about siblings and children.

“I had a lot of fun talking with the students and they asked really good questions.”