Beatrice mayoral candidates share hopes for the city

Two candidates hoping to be the next mayor of Beatrice shared their thoughts for the community during a candidate forum event Tuesday evening.

Robert Morgan and Gary Barnard are each seeking the mayor position in the Nov. 8 election.

Both candidates on the ballot are current members of the Beatrice City Council. Morgan represents ward 1 while Barnard is a ward 4 representative.

The two men introduced themselves and answered a series of questions at the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce event starting with their thoughts on Beatrice’s highlights, as well as areas to improve.

Morgan said Beatrice has not been immune to the difficult economic times facing the nation, and officials will have to work in the future to keep Beatrice in a strong position.

“We are a smaller community, but we’re not a small community,” Morgan said. “12,800 people is not small. We have a lot of good things to offer.”

Morgan retired from his role as Vice President of Program Development and Beatrice Campus Director for Southeast Community College last year.

“Under my watch as Beatrice Campus director, the campus began a complete renovation when I was in charge of building projects that totaled over $35 million,” he said. “My experience over the past 40 years have given me many tools in my tool chest.”

Barnard said some of the highlights of Beatrice include the trail amenities and parks, but added affordable housing is something the community has historically struggled with.

“One thing I think we struggle with is affordable housing,” he said. “Every time we tried that for quite a few years, and the old hospital site is one of the things, we started that and there’s still empty lots there.”

Barnard is a retired Beatrice native who worked in oil, commercial swine breeding and real-estate. He stated during the meeting he would bring private sector experience to the position.

“I want to serve as your mayor because I know I can make a difference,” Barnard said. “I’m an independent thinker, that’s not hard to figure out. And I think that would serve me very well in the position of mayor. I’m not running for mayor just to keep the chair warm. I’ll be an active mayor and coming from the private sector, I know how to get things done.”

The two were also asked what future additions might be on the horizon for Beatrice as the community looks to grow.

Morgan said a focus needs to be placed on the behind-the scenes improvements, including infrastructure.

“I think one of the things we have to see is to make sure our infrastructure is there,” he said. “We’ve made some wise decisions there with water redundancy. We’ve got some things underground that are going to have to be torn up and taken care of, so we’ve got to take care of some of our basics. One of the things we are going to have to do is our new landfill, and that won’t be a small undertaking.”

Both candidates discussed potential improvements to the downtown area, while Barnard suggested adding an area similar to Lincoln’s Haymarket district.

“Downtown would be a big thing if we could get the road moved and do some development down there,” he said. “It would be a wonderful entertainment district, and, if you will, a small Haymarket for all kinds of entertainment.

Both men also said they want to be approachable mayors, and would encourage members of the public to reach out to them privately or attend City Council meetings.

Barnard and Morgan were the top two vote getters in the spring primary election, beating out fellow candidates Ashley Mason and Jake Speakman to advance to the fall ballot.