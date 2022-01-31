Beatrice mayoral race widens to three

Jake Speakman would be the first to tell you he’s no politician.

He doesn’t like speaking to crowds or donning black suits and polished shoes.

His hands, coarse and calloused from long days working as a diesel mechanic, don’t dance to his words, don’t gesture for clarity. After all, he said his run for mayor isn’t about him. It’s about giving the people of Beatrice a greater voice.

“That’s the biggest thing is getting the community more involved,” Speakman said. “I’m definitely not a politician, by no means. And I think that’s kind of what a lot of people in Beatrice would like about it. I’m not in the clique.”

Speakman, who’s lived in the community for 13 years, views himself as a kind of outsider. Though he has no experience in politics, he said he has experience leading people, from his work at Armstrong Rentals to his commanding of the local Sons of the American Legion chapter.

He thinks Beatrice politics have become too cliquey.

“I think the biggest part is making some changes,” he said. “People in the community need their voices heard… I want to be the People’s voice.”

Speakman said he wants to see more activities for kids in the community. He said he wants Beatrice to be encourage kids to get out and socialize more.

“I want things for kids to do,” he said. “I do a lot of listening and things like that. And I’ve always been all for an arcade for kids or something for them to do. We have the bowling alley, the skating rink and when the weather is nice, they have a skate park. That’s pretty much all there is for kids to do in town.”

Speakman often works long days, but he said he isn’t worried about picking up more responsibilities as mayor.

“I don’t think being mayor would be a burden at all,” he said. “I think it’s actually good, and it would get me out in the community more.”

