Beatrice Middle School staff member awarded for her work

A group of adults interrupted a Beatrice Middle School classroom, busy with reading. They had good news to share.

Beatrice Educational Foundation Executive Director Doris Martin, owner of Zoellner Ford Jason Zoellner, school administrators and family members came to celebrate the paraeducator Jan Steffen. They brought a massive, sheeny check and news that she had won the Zoellner Paraeducator of the Year Award.

“Para educators play a very important role in the education of Beatrice Public School students and have been described as the heartfelt hero,” Martin said. “They use their talents to help students discover their own. They dedicate their time and energy each day to the students in their care, and do it while meeting the individual needs of many. These describes perfect the recipient of the Beatrice Educational Foundation’s Paraeducator of the Year.”

Zoellner said he was happy to sponsor the award because the importance of paraeducators in school settings.

“My sister, she was a para,” Zoellner said. “Some kids have different things happen in their lives… A para, to me, reaches many of the kids that have had a hand dealt to them out of their control… What an impact [paras can have is] to make them great citizens and know that there’s something more.”

Martin recalled the words of one of Steffen’s nominators: “She remains the most professional paraeducator that I have worked with in my 22 years of teaching… She is prompt consistently, poised to begin class in my room before the tardy bell… She treats all students with respect.”

Steffen said she works to show that respect to students every day.

“[My favorite part is] seeing children improve in areas we’ve been working on in the classroom,” she said. “Being able to say ‘good job.’ That was something one of the first principals I worked with encouraged me to be able to say ‘good job’ throughout the day.”

Steffen, who’s worked for BMS for around 10 years and as the high school business teacher before that, said telling students “good job” helps remind them of their skills and pushes them to succeed. She said she enjoys getting to know and encouraging students.

Steffen also said she is grateful to 8th grade resource teacher Jane Murphy, whom she works with as a para.

The award came with a check for $1,000.

