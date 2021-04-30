Beatrice mini golf opens for season

Golf season is in full swing, and those looking to test their game on a miniature course are now able to do so.

Beatrice Mini Golf opens for the season starting Friday, with a grand opening celebration that will last until May 9.

Michael Gay, who co-owns the business with his wife Sharon, said there will be promotions and giveaways to celebrate the start of the season.

“Every time you play you get a registration sheet and we have six prizes they can go for to try to win,” he said. “We always give away a kid’s bike, we’ve got a DVR, a summer family membership, a dinner package to enjoy the summer. We’re all about outdoor family fun and family oriented.”

A variety of improvements were made during the off season, and two new obstacles have been added. They include a new windmill and a river boat.

Gay said additional improvements are in the works, and guests can expect to see more changes in the coming month.

“By this weekend we’ll have a little playhouse,” he said. “The little kids when they get bored they can go there and give the parents a break.”