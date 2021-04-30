Beatrice mini golf opens for season

Golf season is in full swing, and those looking to test their game on a miniature course are now able to do so.
Beatrice Mini Golf opens for the season starting Friday, with a grand opening celebration that will last until May 9.
Michael Gay, who co-owns the business with his wife Sharon, said there will be promotions and giveaways to celebrate the start of the season.
“Every time you play you get a registration sheet and we have six prizes they can go for to try to win,” he said. “We always give away a kid’s bike, we’ve got a DVR, a summer family membership, a dinner package to enjoy the summer. We’re all about outdoor family fun and family oriented.”
A variety of improvements were made during the off season, and two new obstacles have been added. They include a new windmill and a river boat.
Gay said additional improvements are in the works, and guests can expect to see more changes in the coming month.
“By this weekend we’ll have a little playhouse,” he said. “The little kids when they get bored they can go there and give the parents a break.”
Gay has owned the miniature golf course for 16 years. He’d wanted to operate a course since he was a child and jumped at the chance when the course came up for sale.
While many businesses have struggled in the last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gay said business has stayed consistent.
“We did about average because people felt safe to come outdoors and get out of the house,” he said. “We have COVID standards so we sanitize the balls and clubs every time. We try to keep the customers two holes away from each other. It’s pretty safe and we have a sink where they can wash their hands.”
Beatrice Mini Golf is open from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. When school lets out for the year the weekday hours will extend to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A round of miniature golf costs $7 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and $3 for ages $5 and under. There’s also a senior discount for $6. VIP cards can be purchased to receive a free game after five purchases.
“It’s a good outdoor family activity for quality time together,” Gay said. “That’s what brings us joy, when grandpa brings out junior and is showing him how to do it. It’s just good quality time. We like the peaceful, old school environment.”