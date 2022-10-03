Beatrice native finds produce business rewarding

Chet McGrury IV, of Beatrice, started Fat Rabbit Produce when he was 14 years old and looking for a job.

“No one really hires someone that young and we had always gardened as a family,” McGrury said. “I decided that if I expanded a bit and delivered, as well as went to farmer’s markets, I could make it my job.

“We have a small garden with my grandma in town, the pumpkins and sweet corn at my grandparent’s out of town and some family friends let us use some space for a garden southwest of Beatrice.”

Chet’s dad, Chet McGrury III, said that it is a lot of work.

“It’s been rewarding to grow our business. We started with a table and now at farmer’s market, we have two booths,” he said.

Claire McGrury, Chet’s sister, has a business called Fancy Rabbit and sells flowers and baked goods. She also helps with the gardening.

McGrury, who is now 19 and has been operating Fat Rabbit for five years, said he couldn’t have grown the business without the help of his family.

Planting seeds usually begins in March to prepare for Farmer’s Market and includes a variety of vegetables.

“We have been watering more often this year with the drought,” McGrury said.

He said he has 2 1/2 acres of pumpkins that he has grown and is selling this fall. Several of his pumpkins will be used at the Homestead National Historical Park and at the Main Street event in later October. He has also delivered pumpkins to a business in Denton.

He will continue selling at the Farmer’s Market and at his home at 1004 Sharon Road in Beatrice.

“It’s always fun to go pick the pumpkins because we have so many different shapes, colors and sizes,” he said.

McGrury said he is currently a part-time student at University of Nebraska-Omaha and is doing online classes so he can be home to run his business. He will be a full-time student during the spring semester majoring in Computer Science. Fat Rabbit Produce is paying for his college education.

Throughout high school, McGrury was a member of 4-H and involved in several garden tower growing projects and service learning with Adult and Teen Challenge Treatment Center, which is now Sheepgate.

Contact Fat Rabbit Produce through their Facebook page or with direct messages.