Beatrice native seeking city council seat

To Duane Ruh, Beatrice is a hometown. It’s a good community to grow up in. It’s reliable.

But that reliability has two sides to it, according to Ruh, who filed to represent ward 4 on the Beatrice City Council.

Ruh graduated from Beatrice High School in 1970. He said it hasn’t changed much since then.

“You know back in 1950, the population of Beatrice was 11,788, and now the it’s roughly 12,300,” Ruh said. “That’s only 500 people different since 1950. I mean, you think about it, if there are things here, the town should be growing. Everything around us is growing… But we don’t seem to be growing. And those are things that you need to look at and say, ‘What can we do?’”

Ruh said he’s started combing through city ordinances, looking for reasons why. He suspects the city is too restrictive, too regulatory. He said the city should be greeting businesses with open arms, not them making jump through hoops.

He pointed to the recent proposed city ordinance that would regulate food trucks as an example of that, though he said he was encouraged to see some city council members push back against it.

“I think they’re doing a good job,” Ruh said. “But I feel like maybe I can offer different insight to different things I’ve experienced.”

Ruh grew up in Beatrice. He worked at Beatrice’s former Store Kraft Manufacturing company and served on the fire department.

Ruh left Beatrice and worked for a store fixture company in Omaha and Minneapolis, and he later started a business that manufactured birdhouses and birdfeeders in Sargent, Nebraska.

With all the hats he wore in his professional life, he said his favorite part was finding ways to solve problems.

“I’m a person who likes to do different things, learn different things,” he said. “I’m a very creative person. I love designing things.”

Ruh also has experience serving on city councils. He served on Sargent’s for six years. He also ran for Kearney’s city council, narrowly losing to incumbents. That loss couldn’t have come at a better time, though, he said. Shortly afterward, he moved back to Beatrice to take care of his parents.

He’s been back for four years now. Ruh said he wants to do what he can to clean up the town to make it more appealing.

“You start coming in to town and you see these places that are along the highway that are nothing but junk,” he said. “You know, what does that show you about the city? … First impressions are very important.”

Ruh said his position as both insider and outsider would provide a valuable perspective to the city council.

“I know I can’t come in here and make all these radical changes,” he said. “But having an outside view, where I’ve been around different communities and experienced different things, might help.”

