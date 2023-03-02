Schools across Nebraska were the target of fake shooting calls to law enforcement Thursday as part of a larger national trend, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

There was no credibility to calls that targeted schools in Omaha, Lincoln, Columbus, Gering and elsewhere, the State Patrol said in a news release.

Beatrice Public Schools and the Beatrice Police Department issued a statement Thursday saying they were aware of the report.

The statement said there were no credible threats with any of those calls and the organizations were working together to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

“Members of the Beatrice Police Department take these calls very seriously along with our partners at Beatrice Public Schools,” Chief John Hickman said in the statement. “In order to support Beatrice Public Schools, we have increased police presence at buildings that do not have (school resource officers).”

All Beatrice Public Schools were to remain in an elevated security throughout the remainder of Thursday and Friday.

As of Thursday, the district had not received any threats. No learning had been disrupted and business was operating as usual.

Earlier this week, the State Patrol warned law enforcement agencies and the Nebraska Department of Education of a growing number of so-called "swatting" calls targeting schools in other states.

The 911 calls share a number of similarities, including the caller masking their voice, mispronouncing school or town names and pretending they're hiding in the school.

The calls prompted police responses in at least three cities — Gering, Columbus and Omaha — according to newspaper reports.