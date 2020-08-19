Beatrice Nutrition business opens downtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new business is shaking things up in downtown Beatrice.

Located at 107 N. Fifth St., Beatrice Nutrition is selling shakes, lemonades, iced coffee and specialty teas with creative names like “Night Crawler," “Mermaid Water," “Razzle Dazzle” and “Husker Red."

They also have protein meal bars, snack bars and protein balls, as well as several to-go, loose-leaf dry tea options.

Owner Katie Moore has run another nutrition store, Brillows Nutrition in Falls City, for almost a year with her husband, and that they wanted to try opening a new location.

“We own a gym, salon and nutrition store in Falls City,” Moore explained. “We had the gym and salon, and were like ‘let’s just add the nutrition store.’ We had two buildings, and everything worked out great.”

Moore said they chose Beatrice for their second location because it’s only an hour away from Falls City, and it’s the home of her sister-in-law, Cassie Moore, who will be the primarily manager. The business opened on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Moore said the community response has already been amazing.