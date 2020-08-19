Beatrice Nutrition business opens downtown

A new business is shaking things up in downtown Beatrice.
Located at 107 N. Fifth St., Beatrice Nutrition is selling shakes, lemonades, iced coffee and specialty teas with creative names like “Night Crawler," “Mermaid Water," “Razzle Dazzle” and “Husker Red."
They also have protein meal bars, snack bars and protein balls, as well as several to-go, loose-leaf dry tea options.
Owner Katie Moore has run another nutrition store, Brillows Nutrition in Falls City, for almost a year with her husband, and that they wanted to try opening a new location.
“We own a gym, salon and nutrition store in Falls City,” Moore explained. “We had the gym and salon, and were like ‘let’s just add the nutrition store.’ We had two buildings, and everything worked out great.”
Moore said they chose Beatrice for their second location because it’s only an hour away from Falls City, and it’s the home of her sister-in-law, Cassie Moore, who will be the primarily manager. The business opened on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Moore said the community response has already been amazing.
For example, she said the Beatrice Nutrition Facebook page started in mid-July, and it already has over 1,000 likes and follows from individuals curious to know more about the business.
“We are going to start deliveries once we get a better idea of the community,” Moore said. “And our hours probably will change. We’re just trying to get an idea of what works best for everybody.”
Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are also different themed deals each day, including every 25th customer gets a free tea or coffee on win-it Wednesdays, or employees from a chosen business of the week will be offered half off their drinks on 50% Fridays.
More information can be found on the Beatrice Nutrition Facebook page, or by calling (402) 806-4427.
