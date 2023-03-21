Monte Murkle of Clatonia and his daughter, Holly, attended the Beatrice City Council Meeting on Monday evening promoting awareness of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day on March 21.

Mayor Bob Morgan read the proclamation.

"Down Syndrome is a genetic abnormality caused by an extra copy of the twenty-first chromosome," he read. "According to current data about 250,000 people have Down Syndrome. Studies show that about 1 in 800 babies are born with Down Syndrome each year."

Monte said when Holly was born on March 15, 1997, he didn’t know anything about Down Syndrome.

“Research has come so far,” he said. “We’ve learned so much about the potential of individuals experiencing Down Syndrome, if given the opportunity, to be included.”

Monte said when he was growing up, he doesn’t remember seeing anyone in school or in the community that was affected by Down Syndrome, but now there are actors and people who work and own businesses.

“Inclusion may mean different things to each individual. Sometimes it is just being included in classrooms or community events,” he said.

In the last year, Monte has become more involved in awareness.

An email was sent out through the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday promoting awareness activities. Monte signed the email “A dad with a girl with Down Syndrome.”

“We’ve been to County Board meetings in Gage and Saline County and with the proclamation that the City Council of Beatrice has done, it all brings awareness.”

Businesses in the area were encouraged to promote employees wearing silly socks on Tuesday in support of World Down Syndrome Day.

Courthouses in Beatrice and Wilber used blue and yellow lights in recognition of the day.

Monte and Holly planned to go to Wilber-Clatonia High School to talk to some of the classes and spread awareness on Tuesday.

“That’s important to Holly since that’s her alma matter.”

Holly’s mom, Burdette Schoen, lives in Beatrice. She has two older sisters, Bridget and Sabrina.

Holly has lived in an extended family home in Beatrice for about five years. She works at the Indian Creek Mall three mornings a week.