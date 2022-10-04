Beatrice officials revisit idea of moving highway off Court Street

An idea for downtown more than a decade in the making is being revisited by the Beatrice City Council.

In 2011, RDG Planning was hired to develop a master plan for the downtown area. Part of that plan included a change to the highway system, and proposed moving Highway 136 one block south to Market Street from Second to Eighth streets.

That portion of the study failed to gain traction a decade ago, but officials are now taking another look at if moving the highway would be best for downtown.

“One of those things we keep hearing from the public is, ‘What about Court Street?’” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “This study would hire Olsson to do two things for us. One would be to update the cost estimate to actually move the highway one block to the south. The numbers we have are about a decade old and so we want to get those updated and see what kind of number we’re looking at. Two is to hold some public hearings and get input from the community as to what improvements they would like to see on Court Street, if the highway were moved.”

The City Council on Monday approved a $36,750 agreement with Olsson Associates to conduct the study of Court Street, which is expected to start in November.

The public meetings will be held sometime after the holiday season, and the study is expected to be finished next July.

The council unanimously approved the agreement for the study, with member Tim Fralin saying downtown could greatly benefit from rerouting the traffic on Highway 136 through downtown.

“I’ve heard quite a bit of positive feedback from people who’ve caught wind of the idea,” he said. “It’s really a big deal. There’s a lot of people who are happy to see us doing something downtown and try to make that improvement moving forward.”

When last discussed in 2014, it was estimated moving the highway south one block through downtown would cost around $5 million. That plan was scrutinized by some because it included putting in two roundabouts downtown, on each end of Court Street where the highway moved south.