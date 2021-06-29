Beatrice officials stress firework safety

As Sunland residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, area officials are encouraging everyone to have a safe Independence Day and follow city regulations.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said Beatrice city ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged July 1-4, and the noise ordinance stipulates fireworks should not be used after 10 p.m.

“Does that still happen? Yes, a lot of people shoot them after 10 p.m.,” Murphy said. “We field the calls as they come in and if people complain we go out and respond to those and let them know what our ordinance is and tell them they need to not shoot them any longer.”

Failing to follow the ordinance could result in a citation for violating the noise ordinance, which Murphy said would require a court appearance.

Most complaints the department receives are not about fireworks being used after 10 p.m. Most calls are about people using them before July 1 or after July 4.

Murphy added people should follow safety precautions when dealing with fireworks, such as not throwing them or shooting them towards people.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said most years the department doesn’t respond to many calls related to injuries.