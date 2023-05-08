On Monday afternoon the mayor and several members of the Beatrice City Council toured the crumbling Demptsters building on South Sixth Street.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer and Community Development Director Chet McGrury led the tour of the expansive property explaining what different areas were used for in the multiple buildings.

Charles Dempter founded Dempster Industries in 1878 in Beatrice. They were the first windmill manufacturer in the country and also sold water pumps, cisterns and other tools for pioneer life.

After at least two other locations in Beatrice, in 1898 the building moved to its current location at 711 S. Sixth St. Several expansions were completed over the years and as many as 500 people were employed at the company at one point, but it has been vacant and condemned since 2019.

Following the outbreak of World War II, Dempster refocused its manufacturing efforts into producing 1.5 million 90-millimeter shells for the war effort.

Even before the war, they were the biggest manufacturing company in Beatrice according to historical records. They had nurses on staff and their own fire department.

Ownership of the property has changed several times throughout the years but has become delinquent taxes and abandoned.

A report completed by the U.S. Environmental Agency (EPA) Land Revitalization technical assistance team in January 2022 indicated the soil and groundwater at the site are contaminated with heavy metals, volatile and semi-volatile organics.

In January 2023 the City Council named cleanup of the site as a priority.

Tempelmeyer said the purpose of the tour was to give the council an opportunity to look at the building.

“It’s a large project that we wanted to give everyone a sense of what we’re dealing with here,” he said.

The city does not own the property in its entirety, but some parcels of the site.

“We are working through the process to own it,” he said.

Tempelmeyer previously indicated the 2018 assessment estimated a $6-10 million clean-up cost.

Councilman Duane Ruh said the tour gave him a better understanding of what the council was dealing with at the site.

“After being in here, it’s worse than I thought it was,” he said.

Mayor Bob Morgan said it was an interesting day.

“It’s going to be an enormous project that is going to take some time,” he said. “We’re going to have to develop a plan to deal with it one piece at a time after we own it.”