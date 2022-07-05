Beatrice organization offering free fans

The Salvation Army in Beatrice has fans available free of charge for families in need to combat the summer heat.

“There is a limit of one fan per household per year,” said Hope Foreman-Burris, Life 360 Administrator and Pastor. “The box fans are donated by Westlake Ace Hardware, but are available for pick up at the Salvation Army.

“We’ve probably handed out about 30 fans and have more. We’ve seen an increase in needed services at the Salvation Army due to inflation. We give approximately 150 food boxes each week."

Donations come from Walmart and services of the Food Bank in Lincoln are utilized.

The Salvation Army is currently registering children, ages 4-18, for Vacation Bible School. The jungle themed event be held Aug. 1-5 from noon to 6 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be served. There is no charge to attend.

Applications for Ready-Set-Go for back-to-school supplies are available on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center or by appointment.

More information on the thrift store, programs and volunteering can be found at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/beatrice/ or by calling 402-223-3341.

