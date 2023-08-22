Dr. Stacey Brandt recently opened a new Beatrice Physical Therapy location.

Growing up in Daykin, Brandt attended Meridian High School. She was injured in her freshman year of high school and required knee surgery with physical therapy following.

“Ever since I did physical therapy I’ve never changed my mind as to what I wanted to do,” she said. “It was a good experience.”

Brandt attended Doane University. She was an All American in track for four years and completed the athletic training program. Brandt completed her Doctorate in Physical Therapy at Des Moines University in 2009.

After working for two years in the area, she opened a wellness center in Wilber with a partner. In 2012 she opened Wilber Physical Therapy.

As one of the first in the area to do the dry needling technique, Brandt said she was seeing a lot of patients from Beatrice and surrounding towns.

“I always wanted to grow and expand services,” she said. “It just made sense to open a Beatrice location.”

She is currently splitting days between the Wilber and Beatrice locations. There are two physical therapy assistants also. Brandt hopes to add staff.

Dry needling is a technique used to treat pain or muscle dysfunction. Brandt has been using dry needling since 2014.

“It’s quick, effective and in most cases provides immediate and long-term relief,” she said. “I use an advanced technique that feels a little like a muscle spasm.”

A variety of other services are available at both locations. The level of care are individualized depending on the injury or treatment needed.

“Our goal is to get people back to not just functioning, but to a high quality of life,” she said. “We treat patients with any kind of pain. We want people to live pain free.”

A new service Dr. Brandt will be offering is called a Musculoskeletal Diagnostic Ultrasound. She noted that the live results will allow for her to develop an immediate treatment plan and is less expensive.

“It’s also more accurate since I’m able to see the joint mechanics and range of motion,” she said. “I’m really excited to offer this service.”

Brandt lives in Clatonia with her husband, Andrew, and four children, ages 4-13.

The office is located at 215 N. 19th Street in Beatrice. A referral is not needed and they are accepting new patients and most insurances. More information can be found at beatricephysicaltherapy.com or by calling 402-228-0147.