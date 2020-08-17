Beatrice police arrest man for assaulting an officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Taser was used by Beatrice police Sunday to subdue a Louisiana man who assaulted officers.

A Beatrice Police Officer was conducting a drunk driving investigation just after 10 p.m. When the officer asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, three other occupants also started to get out and were instructed to stay in the truck.

A front seat passenger, 38-year-old Joshua McCall, of Jonesville, La. refused to get back in the pickup.

Arrest documents state McCall pushed the officer back with both arms and continued to resist the officer.

McCall was taken to the ground and continued to resist.

Another officer arrived to assist in arresting McCall, and arrest documents state McCall actively kicked the officer and refused to get in the patrol vehicle. A Taser was used after he continued to resist and McCall was placed under arrest for third-degree assault on a police officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

