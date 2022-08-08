Beatrice police arrest man for carrying concealed weapon

Police arrested a man for a weapon violation after responding to a prowler report early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a prowler walking through residential yards in the 1700 block of North 14th Street.

A responding officer spotted an adult male in a red shirt standing on the sidewalk in what arrest documents described as a “state of bewilderment.”

Arrest documents stated the man, later identified as 24-year-old William Fischer, showed signs of severe impairment and didn’t immediately acknowledge the officer.

When he did, Fischer started to back away, refused to identify himself and told the officer he had just been walking.

Documents state Fischer was fidgeting with his shirt while talking, and eventually pulled it up to reveal the handle of a large knife. He was instructed to leave it in his waistband, but instead drew the knife and presented it toward police. The officer drew his service pistol and ordered him several times to drop the knife.

He eventually did drop the knife, and was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon. The blade of the confiscated knife measured almost 12 inches.