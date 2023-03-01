Beatrice police arrested a man for assault following an altercation in west Beatrice.

On Tuesday, Beatrice police were called to Beatrice Community Hospital for reports of a possible assault.

Arrest documents state they spoke with the victim, who was being seen for a possible fractured nose and ribs. She told police she was walking with 19-year-old Austin J. Rhoden in west Beatrice when he became violent with her.

He allegedly punched the victim in the face with a closed fist several times, and then kicked her in the ribs when she fell to the ground.

Rhoden later demanded to see the victim, but others at the residence refused to let him see her.

Arrest documents noted that police observed the victim had injuries consistent with the report.

When contacted by police, Rhoden allegedly first said he blacked out due to alcohol consumption and didn't remember the altercation. He later told police he did punch the victim in the face and had swollen knuckles on his right hand. Rhoden was placed under arrest for third-degree domestic assault.